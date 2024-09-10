Kyiv is on air alert, air defense is in operation

An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.

Air defense is operating on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over - said Serhiy Popko, head of KCMA .

Ukrainian Air Force warns of enemy UAVs in Kyiv region.

Air defense in Kyiv is working due to the movement of enemy UAVs