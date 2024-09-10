Kyiv is on air alert, air defense is in operation
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv City State Administration has announced an air alert in the Ukrainian capital. Residents of the city are urged to follow safety rules and follow official announcements.
An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.
Air defense is operating on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over
Ukrainian Air Force warns of enemy UAVs in Kyiv region.
