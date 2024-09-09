Air defense in Kyiv is working due to the movement of enemy UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy drones have been spotted in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Air defense forces are actively working in the region, and residents are urged to follow safety rules and stay in shelters.
Air defense is working in Kyiv. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , UNN reports.
Kyiv region.
Movement of enemy UAVs spotted! Air defense forces are working in the region.
Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders.
Do not disregard safety rules.
Stay in shelters until the air raid is over