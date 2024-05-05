Over a week, the Defense Forces destroyed over 8 thousand occupants - Pavliuk

During the week, the Defense Forces destroyed more than 8 thousand occupants and more than a thousand pieces of weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk, UNN reports.

During the week from April 28 to May 5, 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 8110 personnel ," Pavliuk said.

It is noted that the Defense Forces destroyed it:

96 tanks;

188 armored combat vehicles;



264 artillery systems;



7 MLRS;



14 air defense systems;



353 units of motor vehicles;



31 units of special equipment.



In addition, our defenders destroyed an enemy aircraft, 23 missiles and 129 UAVs.

