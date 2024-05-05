ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Over a week, the Defense Forces destroyed over 8 thousand occupants - Pavliuk

Over a week, the Defense Forces destroyed over 8 thousand occupants - Pavliuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28639 views

Over the past week, from April 28 to May 5, 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 8,000 Russian occupants, 96 tanks, 188 armored combat vehicles, 264 artillery systems and 7 multiple launch rocket systems.

During the week, the Defense Forces destroyed more than 8 thousand occupants and more than a thousand pieces of weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk, UNN reports.

Details

During the week from April 28 to May 5, 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 8110 personnel

 ," Pavliuk said.

It is noted that the Defense Forces destroyed it:

  • 96 tanks;
  • 188 armored combat vehicles;
  • 264 artillery systems;
  • 7 MLRS;
  • 14 air defense systems;
  • 353 units of motor vehicles;
  • 31 units of special equipment.

In addition, our defenders destroyed an enemy aircraft, 23 missiles and 129 UAVs.

Image

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day , Russians lost 860 servicemen

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
oleksandr-pavliukOleksandr Pavliuk
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

