Ukraine's "Lima" electronic warfare system jams Russian bombs better than Western counterparts

Kyiv • UNN

 158 views

Ukraine's "Lima" EW system demonstrates superior performance in intercepting guided aerial bombs compared to Russian and Western counterparts. Ukraine is increasing its own arms production, covering up to half of its needs.

Ukraine's "Lima" electronic warfare system jams Russian bombs better than Western counterparts

Ukraine's Lima electronic warfare system shows better results than Russian and Western counterparts in intercepting guided aerial bombs used by the Russian Federation. This is reported by The Telegraph, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to British analysts, despite reduced military aid from the United States and the slow response of some European countries, Ukraine effectively uses the received equipment. Furthermore, domestic arms production currently covers up to half of the Ukrainian military's needs.

Ukraine is already ahead of the EU in the production of many types of weapons

the publication states.

It is noted that Ukrainians produce 20 Ukrainian "Bogdana" howitzers monthly, which exceeds the production of French "Caesars." If Ukraine receives additional funding from the EU, production can be doubled.

Drone production is also actively growing. In 2025, Ukraine plans to produce 5 million small FPV drones, 30,000 long-range drones, and 3,000 cruise missiles.

As the publication reports, some new Ukrainian equipment is even more effective than foreign equipment because it is better adapted to the real conditions at the front. In particular, the Ukrainian Lima electronic warfare system has shown better results in jamming Russian guided aerial bombs than Russian and Western counterparts.

"So there is no doubt that Ukraine has the technical excellence, industrial capacity, and tactical imagination to create its own powerful defense. Indeed, by many indicators, the Ukrainian army is not only the largest but also the best-equipped on the European continent, if not considering Russia's," - reports The Telegraph.

Recall

Ukraine maintains leadership in reusable and FPV drones, but Russia is ahead in the production of fiber-optic drones. Despite this, Ukrainian companies are actively developing counterparts with a long-range radius.

Investments in the Ukrainian defense industry and weapons production: Zelenskyy revealed details of the conversation with Carney17.06.25, 20:00 • 2892 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarTechnologies
2S22 "Bohdana"
The Daily Telegraph
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
European Union
United States
Ukraine
