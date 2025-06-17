Investments in the Ukrainian defense industry and weapons production: Zelenskyy revealed details of the conversation with Carney

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, he discussed another large-scale Russian strike that the invaders launched on our country on June 17. The head of state also thanked Canada for the military and financial assistance it has provided, UNN writes with reference to Zelenskyy's page in Telegram.

Details

Met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 summit. I spoke about the Russian attack tonight on our people, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings using 440 Iranian "Shaheds" and 32 missiles, including ballistic missiles. - said the President of Ukraine.

The head of state noted that together with the Canadian leader, they discussed steps for further diplomatic work with partners within NATO, the G7 and the coalition of the willing. They also discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense and deepening military cooperation between the two countries in the future. In particular, they discussed joint weapons production projects and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Grateful for the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet, a number of Russian individuals and more than 40 companies in Russia and other countries that help Russia circumvent sanctions. - said the President.

Separately, Zelenskyy thanked Canada for its new military support to Ukraine, which included drones, helicopters and ammunition worth more than $2 billion. The President also expressed his gratitude for the next tranche of over $2 billion from the profits from frozen Russian assets.

Addition

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that his country will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.3 billion) in military assistance and another 2.3 billion dollars ($1.5 billion) in loans