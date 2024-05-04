russia will try to capture Donetsk and Luhansk regions this year, and may target Zaporizhzhia - ISW

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100125 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110737 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153406 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157137 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253216 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174759 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165902 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227406 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113090 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 24182 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 37694 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 24620 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 31247 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 28287 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253216 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227406 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213300 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238967 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225633 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100125 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70222 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76712 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113473 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114344 views
russia will try to capture Donetsk and Luhansk regions this year, and may target Zaporizhzhia - ISW

russia will try to capture Donetsk and Luhansk regions this year, and may target Zaporizhzhia - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29604 views

russia's main military goal for 2024 remains the complete capture of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, with plans to launch an offensive in the summer of 2024 and potential attempts to seize Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions.

russia's main military goal for the current year is the complete capture of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War, UNN reports.

Details

ISW analysts write that this is evidenced by the plan for an offensive operation to begin in the summer of 2024.

It is noted that this was also confirmed by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk. According to him, the russian military will also try to occupy Zaporizhzhia region if they manage to capture Donbas.

ISW also quotes Vadym Skibitsky, the deputy head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, as saying that the Kremlin has not abandoned its plans to seize Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Pavlyuk said that russian forces also have a plan to capture Kharkiv and Sumy, but noted that it is unclear how serious the enemy's plan is and whether they will succeed in capturing both cities.

The enemy continues to put pressure on Chasiv Yar, trying to bypass it through Bohdanivka and Ivanivske to take it in a vice grip - Voloshyn03.05.24, 09:50 • 18337 views

According to ISW, it will be difficult for the russians to capture Kharkiv, but a russian offensive in the area is likely to draw back and consolidate Ukrainian forces from other parts of the front line.

Pavlyuk also said that Ukrainian forces are doing everything possible to stop russia's attempts to capture Chasiv Yar, but noted that the occupiers have a 10:1 artillery advantage over Ukrainian forces and "complete air superiority.

Skibitsky noted that russian troops will not be able to capture Chasiv Yar in the near future, although it is probably a matter of time, which is in line with the assessment of ISW analysts.

ISW also estimates that the first shipments of U.S. military aid arrived in Ukraine earlier this week, although it will likely take several more weeks before Western weapons and ammunition reach the frontline areas in full.

Ukraine will receive state-of-the-art attack drones with firearms from the United States03.05.24, 18:58 • 26163 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
oleksandr-pavliukOleksandr Pavliuk
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

