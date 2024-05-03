Ukraine will receive state-of-the-art attack drones with firearms from the United States

The US will provide Ukraine with advanced attack drones with firearms. It is reported that there are 2 types of drones: Felon 1.0 and FelonX, the former equipped with a cannon and the latter with a Spike anti-tank missile. This was reported by Defence Industry Europe, according to UNN.

Details

Feloni Aero has announced the launch of its latest line of armed drones aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. In particular, these are drones with the following characteristics:

Felon 1.0: armed with a 5.56 mm cannon, designed to dominate the skies. It is suitable for reconnaissance missions, perimeter defense or counterterrorism operations.

FelonX: equipped with the Spike anti-tank missile, which competes with systems such as the FGM-148 Javelin. This drone is compact and has a high payload capacity.

It is noted that Feloni Aero armed drones offer a revolutionary solution, providing unmatched accuracy, maneuverability and efficiency in combat scenarios.

The drones are equipped with modern weapon systems and advanced surveillance capabilities. This will allow the Ukrainian forces to effectively address complex security challenges.

Thanks to the continued support of the U.S. government in the recent spending bill, we are ready to contribute to Ukraine's defense efforts by delivering advanced armed UAVs that are redefining the paradigm of modern warfare, - said Todd Dunphy, CEO of Feloni Aero.

Recall

The US Congress has doubled funding to $6 billion for the production of 155mm artillery shells to replenish stockpiles depleted by supplies to Ukraine and Israel, with the goal of increasing monthly production to 100,000 units by summer 2025.