Ukraine will receive state-of-the-art attack drones with firearms from the United States

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102413 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112320 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154930 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158466 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255129 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175074 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166128 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148449 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228545 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 31608 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 36719 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 43017 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 40375 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 28556 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255129 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228545 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214353 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239959 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226531 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102413 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73468 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79829 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113833 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114688 views
Ukraine will receive state-of-the-art attack drones with firearms from the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26159 views

The United States will provide Ukraine with modern armed drones Felon 1.0, equipped with a 5.56 mm cannon, and FelonX, equipped with a Spike anti-tank missile, to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The US will provide Ukraine with advanced attack drones with firearms. It is reported that there are 2 types of drones: Felon 1.0 and FelonX, the former equipped with a cannon and the latter with a Spike anti-tank missile. This was reported by Defence Industry Europe, according to UNN.

Details

Feloni Aero has announced the launch of its latest line of armed drones aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. In particular, these are drones with the following characteristics:

  • Felon 1.0: armed with a 5.56 mm cannon, designed to dominate the skies. It is suitable for reconnaissance missions, perimeter defense or counterterrorism operations.
  • FelonX: equipped with the Spike anti-tank missile, which competes with systems such as the FGM-148 Javelin. This drone is compact and has a high payload capacity.

It is noted that Feloni Aero armed drones offer a revolutionary solution, providing unmatched accuracy, maneuverability and efficiency in combat scenarios.

The drones are equipped with modern weapon systems and advanced surveillance capabilities. This will allow the Ukrainian forces to effectively address complex security challenges.

Thanks to the continued support of the U.S. government in the recent spending bill, we are ready to contribute to Ukraine's defense efforts by delivering advanced armed UAVs that are redefining the paradigm of modern warfare,

- said Todd Dunphy, CEO of Feloni Aero.

Recall

The US Congress has doubled funding to $6 billion for the production of 155mm artillery shells to replenish stockpiles depleted by supplies to Ukraine and Israel, with the goal of increasing monthly production to 100,000 units by summer 2025.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarTechnologies
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising