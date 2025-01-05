Israel reports another intercepted missile strike from Yemen

On Sunday night, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile fired by representatives of Yemen's Houthi armed forces.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Israelheute.

Amid the conflict between Israel and Yemen's Houthis, the Israeli army has once again reported a rocket attack on its territory.

“After sirens sounded in Talmei Elasar, a rocket fired from Yemen was intercepted before it reached Israel,” the military said today.

Previously, there had been no statement about the missile launch from the Houthi militia operating in Yemen.

Houthis are backed by Iran; the armed group has repeatedly attacked Israel with rockets and drones.

The Israeli government has recently threatened the militias that they will suffer the same fate as Hamas and Hezbollah if they do not stop their attacks.

Israel warns Houthis and Iran of possible devastating strikes