Distorted information is spread by Russian propaganda. The manipulations relate to the report that the United States supplied Ukraine with certain types of weapons before the full-scale invasion.

UNN reports with reference to the Twitter page of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Russian propaganda is spreading numerous manipulations around the statement of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that the US supplied Ukraine with certain types of weapons long before the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Ukraine was allegedly preparing for a large-scale war against the so-called DPR and LPR and Russia itself.

Kremlin-controlled media resources justify the need to start the so-called “svo”.

A corresponding statement was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Such statements by the Russian Federation are a rather primitive manipulation.

Ukraine was not planning any offensive operations. The United States supplied Ukraine with weapons in 2021, as it became known about the concentration of Russian troops near the border and the preparation of an invasion of Ukraine. Blinken confirmed that Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-tank systems and other weapons were supplied for defense, not offense - the agency noted.

To recap

The United States prepared for the conflict in advance and secretly supplied weapons to Ukraine since September 2021. Among the weapons supplied were Stingers and Javelins, which played an important role in the defense of Kyiv.

