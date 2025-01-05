ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
The Center for Public Advocacy emphasizes numerous manipulations of Russian Federation's statements on the topic of Secretary of State Blinken's statements

The Center for Public Advocacy emphasizes numerous manipulations of Russian Federation's statements on the topic of Secretary of State Blinken's statements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69185 views

Russian Federation spreads manipulations about Blinken's statement about supplying weapons to Ukraine by 2022.

Distorted information is spread by Russian propaganda. The manipulations relate to the report that the United States supplied Ukraine with certain types of weapons before the full-scale invasion.

UNN reports with reference to the Twitter page of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Russian propaganda is spreading numerous manipulations around the statement of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that the US supplied Ukraine with certain types of weapons long before the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Ukraine was allegedly preparing for a large-scale war against the so-called DPR and LPR and Russia itself.

Kremlin-controlled media resources justify the need to start the so-called “svo”.

A corresponding statement was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. 

Such statements by the Russian Federation are a rather primitive manipulation.

Ukraine was not planning any offensive operations. The United States supplied Ukraine with weapons in 2021, as it became known about the concentration of Russian troops near the border and the preparation of an invasion of Ukraine. Blinken confirmed that Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-tank systems and other weapons were supplied for defense, not offense

- the agency noted.
Image

To recap

The United States prepared for the conflict in advance and secretly supplied weapons to Ukraine since September 2021. Among the weapons supplied were Stingers and Javelins, which played an important role in the defense of Kyiv.

Air Force calls Russian propagandists' information about captured Ukrainian pilot a fake29.12.24, 15:30 • 26527 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
fim-92-stingerFIM-92 Stinger
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

