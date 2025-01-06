Macron warns that Iran's nuclear program is close to the point of no return

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that Iran's nuclear program is on a potentially irreversible path, approaching the point of no return. Macron said that Iran is the biggest security challenge for Europe. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"The acceleration of Iran's nuclear program is bringing us closer to the point of no return," Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors in Paris on Monday.

According to him, the country has enough materials to refuel several warheads if its government makes a political decision to create nuclear weapons.

Referring to Iran's support for Russia against Ukraine, Macron called Iran the biggest strategic and security challenge for Europe and its allies.

"The Iranian issue is undoubtedly one of the main issues on which we will resume dialogue with the new American administration," Macron said, referring to Trump's return to the White House at the end of this month.

Addendum

Last month, Iran announced its intention to increase its nuclear fuel production capacity in response to the UN International Atomic Energy Agency's accusations that Tehran was unable to resolve the problem of uranium particles found at undeclared facilities. Iran maintains that its nuclear development program is intended for energy purposes.

The IAEA is expected to provide a fuller report as part of a broader Western initiative to possibly re-impose or "lift" UN sanctions on Iran before they expire in October 2025. This diplomatic mechanism was part of the now-defunct nuclear deal, which was canceled in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump and which limited Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iran operates thousands of centrifuges that spin at high speeds to separate uranium isotopes. These machines typically produce low-level reactor fuel, but they can be programmed to produce higher concentrations of uranium suitable for weapons.

