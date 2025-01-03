Biden discusses possibility of striking Iran's nuclear facilities - Axios

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63317 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151508 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129597 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137057 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135383 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173577 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111087 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165960 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104535 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133130 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132177 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 51686 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101893 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104107 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151508 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173577 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165960 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193636 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182790 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132189 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143643 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135209 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152336 views
Actual
Biden discusses possibility of striking Iran's nuclear facilities - Axios

Biden discusses possibility of striking Iran's nuclear facilities - Axios

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28627 views

The US National Security Advisor presented Biden with options for a potential attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. The discussion focused on a possible U.S. response if Iran moves closer to developing nuclear weapons by January 20.

US President Joe Biden has discussed the possibility of striking Iran's nuclear facilities if Tehran comes close to building a bomb. This was reported by Axios, citing three sources familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

The publication notes that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan presented President Biden with options for a potential US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities if the Iranians take a step toward building nuclear weapons by January 20.

It is noted that this happened a few weeks ago, but until now the meeting remained secret. A U.S. strike on Iran's nuclear program would be a huge gamble on the part of an American president who has pledged to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, but who also risks passing a new conflict to his successor.

Biden and his national security team discussed various options and scenarios, but the president has not made any final decision. 

Iran says 2025 will be important for nuclear issue29.12.24, 08:15 • 84875 views

A U.S. official with knowledge of the matter said the White House meeting was not prompted by new intelligence and was not intended to result in a clear decision by Biden. It was part of a scenario discussion on how the US should respond if Iran takes steps such as enriching uranium to 90% purity by January 20.

Another source said that the White House is not currently actively discussing possible military action against Iran's nuclear facilities.

At the same time, some of Biden's key aides argue that two trends - the acceleration of Iran's nuclear program and the weakening of Iran and its proxies in the war with Israel - may prompt Biden to launch a strike.

An unnamed U.S. official said that Jake Sullivan did not give Biden any advice on the matter, but only discussed scenario planning. The White House declined to comment.

Iran and Russia to sign a strategic agreement before trump's inauguration: will Tehran get access to moscow's nuclear technology26.12.24, 12:21 • 15591 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
white-houseWhite House
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

Contact us about advertising