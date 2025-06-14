Trump is losing control of US foreign policy - Carnegie Foundation analyst

Israel's bold move to strike Iran is another example of how US partners have seized the strategic initiative from US President Donald Trump on the international stage. This was stated in an article for The Guardian writes by Chris Chivvis, Senior Fellow and Director of the American State Development Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, reports UNN.

In his opinion, Trump's ability to influence US foreign policy has proved limited.

The Israeli strikes came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to strike deep inside Russia with drones at the very moment the US was trying to negotiate a ceasefire with Moscow - the author notes.

He points out that as the US focuses on the domestic turmoil that the Trump administration is fueling at home, and the uncertainty surrounding his global goals, other players are likely to do the same.

"If the administration cannot find enough discipline and focus to take control of its own foreign policy, the US risks being drawn into more conflicts that are certainly not in the interests of the American people," Chivvis concludes.

US President Donald Trump said that the US supports Israel and called the strikes on Iran a "very successful attack." According to him, Iran should now sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a "nuclear deal" before it is too late.

