The US is distancing itself from Israel's strikes on Iran: what Trump and Rubio said

The administration of US President Donald Trump on Thursday tried to distance the United States from Israel's strikes on Iran, which are likely to complicate Trump's attempts to reach a nuclear deal with Tehran, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Israel said it struck Iranian nuclear targets to block Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, even as the Trump administration prepared to hold a sixth round of talks on escalating Tehran's uranium enrichment program on Sunday.

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State and Trump's national security adviser, stressed that Israel's strikes were unilateral, while noting that the US knew the attacks would be.

"We are not involved in the strikes on Iran, and our top priority is to protect American forces in the region," Rubio said in a statement. "Israel has informed us that they consider this action necessary for its self-defense."

Hours before the strikes, Trump called for a diplomatic solution to the tensions, while saying that a strike on Iran "could very well happen."

Iran claims its nuclear power program is for peaceful purposes only, although on Thursday the International Atomic Energy Agency announced for the first time in nearly 20 years that Iran had violated its non-proliferation commitments.

A day after the United States ordered some American personnel to leave the Middle East in response to regional tensions, Rubio issued a sharp warning to Iran. "Let me be clear: Iran must not target US interests or personnel," he said.

His statement did not mention whether Washington would support Israel if it faced retaliatory strikes, which has been standard practice in the past.

Trump, the publication writes, is increasingly at odds with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over both Iran and his conduct in Israel's war in Gaza, wanting to reach a deal with Tehran and expedite the flow of food aid into Gaza.

Trump and Netanyahu spoke on Monday, and Trump told reporters that the main topic was Iran. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he suggested an Israeli attack was imminent.

"Well, I would like to avoid conflict. Iran will have to negotiate a little tougher, which means they will have to give us some things they are unwilling to give us now," he said.

Iran's retaliation for Israel's strikes could endanger American troops and diplomats in the region, given that the United States is Israel's main sponsor, the publication writes.

Washington and Tehran announced plans on Thursday to hold another round of talks on Sunday in Oman between US Special Envoy Steve Witcoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

A US official said late on Thursday that negotiations were still ongoing. "We still intend to hold talks on Sunday," the official said, without elaborating.

Trump, however, was ambiguous about the talks, telling Fox News: "Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we hope to get back to the negotiating table. We'll see."

