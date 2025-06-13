The US is distancing itself from Israel's strikes on Iran: what Trump and Rubio said

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 25067 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 95301 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 88826 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 53528 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 91258 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 45333 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 63179 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58389 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54355 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62350 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
95%
748mm
Popular news
Session guitarist of "Okean Elzy", founder of the band "4AЙКА" Grisha Chaika, has diedJune 12, 09:27 PM • 14498 views
A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter diedJune 12, 11:31 PM • 18335 views
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilities01:11 AM • 6090 views
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbot02:16 AM • 5832 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - media02:53 AM • 7986 views
Publications
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 95299 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 88826 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 91257 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMAJune 12, 02:37 PM • 89890 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 141817 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 23732 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 92646 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 105184 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 129725 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 131288 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

The US is distancing itself from Israel's strikes on Iran: what Trump and Rubio said

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

The Trump administration is trying to distance the US from Israeli strikes on Iran. These actions could complicate the nuclear deal with Tehran that Trump is seeking to reach.

The US is distancing itself from Israel's strikes on Iran: what Trump and Rubio said

The administration of US President Donald Trump on Thursday tried to distance the United States from Israel's strikes on Iran, which are likely to complicate Trump's attempts to reach a nuclear deal with Tehran, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Israel said it struck Iranian nuclear targets to block Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, even as the Trump administration prepared to hold a sixth round of talks on escalating Tehran's uranium enrichment program on Sunday.

Netanyahu: Israel's operation against Iran will last as long as necessary13.06.25, 04:41 • 3458 views

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State and Trump's national security adviser, stressed that Israel's strikes were unilateral, while noting that the US knew the attacks would be.

"We are not involved in the strikes on Iran, and our top priority is to protect American forces in the region," Rubio said in a statement. "Israel has informed us that they consider this action necessary for its self-defense."

Hours before the strikes, Trump called for a diplomatic solution to the tensions, while saying that a strike on Iran "could very well happen."

Iran claims its nuclear power program is for peaceful purposes only, although on Thursday the International Atomic Energy Agency announced for the first time in nearly 20 years that Iran had violated its non-proliferation commitments.

Iran is deploying a new uranium enrichment center after criticism from the IAEA12.06.25, 14:09 • 12833 views

A day after the United States ordered some American personnel to leave the Middle East in response to regional tensions, Rubio issued a sharp warning to Iran. "Let me be clear: Iran must not target US interests or personnel," he said.

The US State Department has warned Americans about the growing danger in the Middle East and North Africa12.06.25, 22:38 • 3410 views

His statement did not mention whether Washington would support Israel if it faced retaliatory strikes, which has been standard practice in the past.

Trump, the publication writes, is increasingly at odds with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over both Iran and his conduct in Israel's war in Gaza, wanting to reach a deal with Tehran and expedite the flow of food aid into Gaza.

Trump and Netanyahu spoke on Monday, and Trump told reporters that the main topic was Iran. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he suggested an Israeli attack was imminent.

"Well, I would like to avoid conflict. Iran will have to negotiate a little tougher, which means they will have to give us some things they are unwilling to give us now," he said.

Iran's retaliation for Israel's strikes could endanger American troops and diplomats in the region, given that the United States is Israel's main sponsor, the publication writes.

Washington and Tehran announced plans on Thursday to hold another round of talks on Sunday in Oman between US Special Envoy Steve Witcoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

A US official said late on Thursday that negotiations were still ongoing. "We still intend to hold talks on Sunday," the official said, without elaborating.

Trump, however, was ambiguous about the talks, telling Fox News: "Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we hope to get back to the negotiating table. We'll see."

US General presented Trump with plans for strikes on Iran: the army is ready to act11.06.25, 10:39 • 3108 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Israel
International Atomic Energy Agency
Fox News
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
Oman
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9