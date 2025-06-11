US General presented Trump with plans for strikes on Iran: the army is ready to act

The commander of US troops in the Middle East stated that he had provided Donald Trump with options for striking Iran. According to him, the army is ready to act if it receives the appropriate order. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

General Michael Kurilla made the corresponding statement during testimony before the House Armed Services Committee.

Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, a representative from the state of Alabama, asked whether the US Central Command is ready to "use overwhelming force" if Iran does not abandon its nuclear program.

"I have provided the Secretary of Defense and the President with a wide range of options," Kurilla said, answering a question from Mike Rogers.

This statement sounded against the background of growing tension between the US and Iran, in particular in connection with Tehran's nuclear program and Iran's armed activity in the region.

