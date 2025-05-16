The US has not provided details of the nuclear deal proposal with Iran announced by Trump - CNN

The United States has not yet presented a detailed proposal outlining the details of a potential nuclear agreement with Iran, despite expectations that it would appear this week. This was reported by CNN with reference to a source familiar with the matter, reports UNN.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said that Iran was given a formal nuclear deal proposal.

They have a proposal, but more importantly, they know they need to act fast, or something bad will happen, something bad - he told reporters.

After the fourth round of nuclear talks, which took place in Oman last weekend, a detailed proposal was expected to be presented to Iran this week, but this did not happen, the source said.

During last week's talks, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi both made proposals on the table, the source said. These proposals led to hours of negotiations, but since then the US has not shared a revised proposal with Iran - insists the source.

The Trump administration is awaiting a response from Iran to what was discussed last weekend, possibly at the next round of talks. The date of these negotiations has not yet been set, although it is being discussed.

Earlier this week, Trump also said that an agreement could be reached.