The US has not provided details of the nuclear deal proposal with Iran announced by Trump - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
The US has not presented a detailed proposal for a nuclear deal with Iran, although it was expected to happen this week. The Trump administration is awaiting Iran's response after negotiations in Oman.
The United States has not yet presented a detailed proposal outlining the details of a potential nuclear agreement with Iran, despite expectations that it would appear this week. This was reported by CNN with reference to a source familiar with the matter, reports UNN.
Details
On Friday, President Donald Trump said that Iran was given a formal nuclear deal proposal.
They have a proposal, but more importantly, they know they need to act fast, or something bad will happen, something bad
Addition
After the fourth round of nuclear talks, which took place in Oman last weekend, a detailed proposal was expected to be presented to Iran this week, but this did not happen, the source said.
During last week's talks, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi both made proposals on the table, the source said. These proposals led to hours of negotiations, but since then the US has not shared a revised proposal with Iran
The Trump administration is awaiting a response from Iran to what was discussed last weekend, possibly at the next round of talks. The date of these negotiations has not yet been set, although it is being discussed.
Earlier this week, Trump also said that an agreement could be reached.
Iran has agreed to some extent to the terms. We are getting closer to possibly making a deal