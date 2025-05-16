The US has not provided details of the nuclear deal proposal with Iran announced by Trump - CNN

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM • 4044 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM • 13145 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 22373 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 36133 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 37510 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 92257 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 67688 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 62199 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 159585 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171704 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 61044 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87966 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 95218 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 29889 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66268 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:59 PM • 4044 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 13145 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 262896 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 253872 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 315297 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

UNN Lite

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 10290 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 11139 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66451 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 88146 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 84249 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

The US has not provided details of the nuclear deal proposal with Iran announced by Trump - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

The US has not presented a detailed proposal for a nuclear deal with Iran, although it was expected to happen this week. The Trump administration is awaiting Iran's response after negotiations in Oman.

The US has not provided details of the nuclear deal proposal with Iran announced by Trump - CNN

The United States has not yet presented a detailed proposal outlining the details of a potential nuclear agreement with Iran, despite expectations that it would appear this week. This was reported by CNN with reference to a source familiar with the matter, reports UNN.

Details

On Friday, President Donald Trump said that Iran was given a formal nuclear deal proposal.

They have a proposal, but more importantly, they know they need to act fast, or something bad will happen, something bad

 - he told reporters.

Addition

After the fourth round of nuclear talks, which took place in Oman last weekend, a detailed proposal was expected to be presented to Iran this week, but this did not happen, the source said.

During last week's talks, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi both made proposals on the table, the source said. These proposals led to hours of negotiations, but since then the US has not shared a revised proposal with Iran

 - insists the source.

The Trump administration is awaiting a response from Iran to what was discussed last weekend, possibly at the next round of talks. The date of these negotiations has not yet been set, although it is being discussed.

Earlier this week, Trump also said that an agreement could be reached.

Iran has agreed to some extent to the terms. We are getting closer to possibly making a deal

 - he said.
Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
