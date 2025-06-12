$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
05:14 PM • 14940 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
04:35 PM • 56829 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 62137 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 37364 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 69325 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 41133 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 59606 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57578 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53746 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61805 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Tags
Authors
The US State Department has warned Americans about the growing danger in the Middle East and North Africa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

The US is urging its citizens to be cautious due to tensions in the Middle East and North Africa. Some personnel are being evacuated due to fears of Iranian action, Israel is ready for an operation in Iran.

The US State Department has warned Americans about the growing danger in the Middle East and North Africa

The US State Department has announced a large-scale warning about the increasing danger in the Middle East and North Africa regions. The US advises its citizens in the countries of these regions to be especially careful due to the aggravation of regional tensions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US State Department.

Details

The US has announced the evacuation of some personnel from the region due to fears that Iran may take retaliatory action against them.

Due to growing regional tensions, the State Department advises US citizens in the Middle East and North Africa to be extra cautious. Historically, such tensions have led to travel disruptions and increased concerns about the safety of US citizens in the region. US citizens should register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts, and to make it easier to find you in an emergency abroad.

- said in a statement by the US State Department on social network X.

The Times of Israel also reported that a number of reports appeared during the day citing US officials as saying that Israel may attack Iran's nuclear facilities in the coming days. However, US President Donald Trump has called on Israel to refrain from striking for now.

Addition

Israel has stated that it is ready to launch an operation against Iran. Senior United States officials have been informed that Israel is fully prepared to launch an operation in Iran. At the same time, the American side still hopes for the success of negotiations with Tehran.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran
