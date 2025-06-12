The US State Department has warned Americans about the growing danger in the Middle East and North Africa

The US State Department has announced a large-scale warning about the increasing danger in the Middle East and North Africa regions. The US advises its citizens in the countries of these regions to be especially careful due to the aggravation of regional tensions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US State Department.

Details

The US has announced the evacuation of some personnel from the region due to fears that Iran may take retaliatory action against them.

Due to growing regional tensions, the State Department advises US citizens in the Middle East and North Africa to be extra cautious. Historically, such tensions have led to travel disruptions and increased concerns about the safety of US citizens in the region. US citizens should register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts, and to make it easier to find you in an emergency abroad. - said in a statement by the US State Department on social network X.

The Times of Israel also reported that a number of reports appeared during the day citing US officials as saying that Israel may attack Iran's nuclear facilities in the coming days. However, US President Donald Trump has called on Israel to refrain from striking for now.

Addition

Israel has stated that it is ready to launch an operation against Iran. Senior United States officials have been informed that Israel is fully prepared to launch an operation in Iran. At the same time, the American side still hopes for the success of negotiations with Tehran.

