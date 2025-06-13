Trump held a closed-door meeting with national security advisors on Israel's operations: details

US President Donald Trump has concluded a closed-door meeting with national security advisers on the situation surrounding Israel's operations. The White House did not disclose details of the discussion or the duration of the talks in the situation room. This is reported by AP writes UNN.

Details

According to the White House, "Trump's meeting with the heads of the National Security Council to discuss Israel's operations has ended."

Officials did not provide details on any specific details of the negotiations, or how long they lasted. Let us remind

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran announced the death of 6 nuclear scientists.

US President Donald Trump said that the US supports Israel, and called the attacks on Iran last night "a very successful attack".