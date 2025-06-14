An explosion occurred at Tehran airport: Media reports a large-scale fire

An explosion occurred at Mehrabad Airport in the Iranian capital Tehran on the night of Saturday, June 14. The Times of Israel reports, according to UNN.

Details

The local news agency ISNA published a video showing pillars of thick smoke rising from the airport area in western Tehran.

In turn, the Fars news agency reports that two shells hit the area around the airport.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Iran announced the death of 6 nuclear scientists.

The day before, Iran fired about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings. As a result of the attack, 5 people were injured. Several buildings were also damaged.

