Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Iran attacked Israel with dozens of missiles overnight: explosions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Iran has launched dozens of missiles at Israel, some of which have been intercepted. Search and rescue services are working throughout the country, with explosions heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Iran attacked Israel with dozens of missiles overnight: explosions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

Iran has launched dozens of missiles at Israel in the last hour, some of which have been intercepted. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Details

It is noted that search and rescue services are working in several locations across the country where reports of shell falls have been received.

The IDF urged citizens not to publish or distribute places and footage of hits.

The enemy is watching these shots to improve their strike capabilities. Be responsible – do not report the location online!

- the message says.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. This happened minutes after the Israeli military warned of approaching new Iranian missiles.

Recall

The day before, Iran launched about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shelling attacks. As a result of the attack, 5 people were injured. Several buildings were also damaged.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran had crossed "red lines" by shelling civilians. According to him, Tehran will pay a very high price for the attacks.

"This is your chance to speak out": Netanyahu addressed the people of Iran14.06.25, 00:42 • 992 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Jerusalem
Israel Defense Forces
Iran
Tel Aviv
