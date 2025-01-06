“Busification” has become the word of 2024 in Ukraine

Ukrainians chose "busification" as the word of the year in 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to the dictionary of modern Ukrainian language and slang "Myslovo".

The Myslovo Dictionary of Modern Ukrainian Language and Slang chose the word "busification" as the word of the year 2024. The neologism, which refers to forced mobilization under an accelerated procedure, was in the center of public attention last year. The term points to problems with mobilization, when quantitative indicators prevail over qualitative ones, and human rights (sometimes along with common sense) are put on the back burner - the statement said.

Other words also claimed to be the word of the year:

AWOL (unauthorized desertion) - due to inefficient organization and management of troops, including busying, AWOL became widespread and threatening last year;

Kursk operation - as the most successful Ukrainian military operation of the past year, which stirred up the global information space and confirmed Ukraine's subjectivity;

Fatigue as a natural result of the war of attrition waged by Russia against Ukraine;

negotiation - the desire to negotiate in order to reach a truce or freeze as a result of exhaustion from war;

MSEC (Medical and Social Expert Commission) - the scandal with MSEC and prosecutors as an indicator of institutionalized corruption in Ukraine;

populism - in connection with the "national cashback" and "Zelenskyy's thousand" programs and the start of talks about elections;

Magura is a maritime drone as a symbol of the development of unmanned systems that has changed the balance of power in the Black Sea;

laloohezia (the use of swearing to relieve pain or stress) - the word has become one of the most frequently visited in the dictionary, illustrating the situation of normalization of the use of profanity during the war;

quadrobers (representatives of the children's subculture who copy animals) - this trend has become the most prominent cultural trend in Ukraine in the past year.

Recall

The dictionary of modern Ukrainian language and slang "Myslovo" has chosen the word of the year 2023 - "mobilization".