Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 42614 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
British MPs call on the government to transfer frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine

British MPs call on the government to transfer frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46094 views

Members of the British Parliament called on the government to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. The initiative was supported by parliamentarians from Germany, Poland, the Baltic States, and Finland.

Britain should transfer all frozen Russian assets to Ukraine to send a clear message to Moscow: the aggressor must and will pay. This is stated in a letter from members of the British Parliament, published by The Times , UNN reports.

Previous loans and emergency funding are not enough. Only the use of the assets themselves will ensure that Russia pays for its crimes,

- the statement reads.

Details

According to the MPs, the government should decide how to legally transfer $300 billion of frozen reserves of the Russian Central Bank to Ukraine.

In their view, the transfer of at least 25.5 billion pounds held in UK accounts would send a "clear signal" of strategic resolve and help prevent future conflicts.

The letter was signed by more than ten British MPs, as well as eight high-ranking parliamentarians from allied countries: Germany, Poland, the Baltic States and Finland.

It is noted that the United Kingdom has the most frozen Russian reserves outside the EU.

Recall

Last December, at a meeting of EU leaders , a conflict arose between Scholz and Duda over the confiscation of 260 billion euros of frozen Russian assets. Germany opposes the idea because of the risks to financial markets, while Poland supports it.

Olga Rozgon

Contact us about advertising