Drone attack on a bus in Kherson: the number of victims has increased

In Kherson, the number of victims of an enemy attack has increased to 9 people. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today, a tragedy occurred in the Korabelny district of Kherson - a terrorist drone attacked a bus carrying passengers.

As a result of this attack, 9 people were injured, including 7 women aged 26 to 58 and a 21-year-old boy. All of them sustained mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and contusions. Unfortunately, the 50-year-old man did not survive - his injuries were incompatible with life.

Law enforcement officials urge citizens to be as cautious as possible, avoid crowds and immediately report any suspicious objects or situations.

