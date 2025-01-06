Russian attack on a minibus in Kherson: what is known about the victims
Kyiv • UNN
In the Shumensky district of Kherson, a Russian drone dropped explosives on a taxi. The attack killed a 50-year-old man and injured six other people.
As a result of an enemy drone strike on a minibus in Kherson, one person was killed and 6 injured, said RMA head Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.
A 50-year-old man died as a result of a Russian drone dropping explosives on a taxi in the Shumensky district. He received an explosive injury incompatible with life
Six people were also reported injured. Women aged 47, 55, 58, 51 and 30 were taken to the hospital.
The 21-year-old man received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs.
Currently, doctors are examining all the victims and providing the necessary assistance.
Earlier it was reported that a Russian drone struck a minibus in Kherson today, January 6.