Russian attack on a minibus in Kherson: what is known about the victims

As a result of an enemy drone strike on a minibus in Kherson, one person was killed and 6 injured, said RMA head Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

A 50-year-old man died as a result of a Russian drone dropping explosives on a taxi in the Shumensky district. He received an explosive injury incompatible with life - wrote Prokudin.

Six people were also reported injured. Women aged 47, 55, 58, 51 and 30 were taken to the hospital.

The 21-year-old man received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

Currently, doctors are examining all the victims and providing the necessary assistance.

Earlier it was reported that a Russian drone struck a minibus in Kherson today, January 6.