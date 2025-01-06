"In the Kursk region, over 5 months of active hostilities, the total losses of the occupiers in manpower amounted to more than 38 thousand people, of whom about 15 thousand were killed." This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian defense forces continue to demonstrate unwavering determination in the fight against the aggressor. The Kursk offensive, which began on August 6, 2024, was an important milestone in the confrontation with the terrorist country. For the first time in more than a decade of war, combat operations have moved to the aggressor's territory.

The purpose of the operation was to deter a potential enemy offensive in Sumy region and create a protective barrier. This strategic move forced the enemy to deploy significant forces to the region, including elite units such as marines, paratroopers, and special forces. However, even this did not save the invaders from significant losses.

Over the five months of intense fighting, the occupiers lost more than 38,000 troops, including about 15,000 killed. Ukrainian forces have also destroyed a large amount of equipment, including 104 tanks, 575 armored vehicles, 330 artillery systems, aircraft, drones, and even air defense systems.

A significant blow to the enemy was the destruction of a significant number of North Korean mercenaries, whom russia had engaged to replenish its reserves. Of the nearly 12,000 who arrived, about 4,000 have already been eliminated, and the rest have suffered significant losses in combat capability.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 860 enemy soldiers, which allowed not only to strengthen the exchange fund, but also to bring our defenders home.

