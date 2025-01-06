ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 48650 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146948 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127100 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134738 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133920 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170887 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110612 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163906 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104446 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130326 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129053 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 34901 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 96762 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101754 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146948 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170887 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163906 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191668 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180897 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129053 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130326 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142805 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134435 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151626 views
Kursk operation: Occupants' losses in 5 months exceeded 38 thousand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49679 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy has lost more than 38,000 servicemen since August 2024, including 15,000 in the Kursk operation. A significant amount of equipment and North Korean mercenaries were destroyed.

"In the Kursk region, over 5 months of active hostilities, the total losses of the occupiers in manpower amounted to more than 38 thousand people, of whom about 15 thousand were killed." This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian defense forces continue to demonstrate unwavering determination in the fight against the aggressor. The Kursk offensive, which began on August 6, 2024, was an important milestone in the confrontation with the terrorist country. For the first time in more than a decade of war, combat operations have moved to the aggressor's territory. 

The purpose of the operation was to deter a potential enemy offensive in Sumy region and create a protective barrier. This strategic move forced the enemy to deploy significant forces to the region, including elite units such as marines, paratroopers, and special forces. However, even this did not save the invaders from significant losses. 

Over the five months of intense fighting, the occupiers lost more than 38,000 troops, including about 15,000 killed. Ukrainian forces have also destroyed a large amount of equipment, including 104 tanks, 575 armored vehicles, 330 artillery systems, aircraft, drones, and even air defense systems. 

A significant blow to the enemy was the destruction of a significant number of North Korean mercenaries, whom russia had engaged to replenish its reserves. Of the nearly 12,000 who arrived, about 4,000 have already been eliminated, and the rest have suffered significant losses in combat capability. 

The Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 860 enemy soldiers, which allowed not only to strengthen the exchange fund, but also to bring our defenders home. 

Territory controlled by the Defense Forces began to increase in the direction of Kursk - Leshchenko

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

Contact us about advertising