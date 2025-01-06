The territory controlled by the Ukrainian military has begun to increase in the direction of the Russian city of Kursk. This was stated by Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

The most capable brigades, airborne assault and ground troops of Ukraine, equipped with advanced Western weapons, are located in the Kursk region, and they are implementing all the tasks that can be implemented in these circumstances as efficiently as possible. The territory controlled by, for example, Ukraine or Russia can change on the map quite quickly, because this territory is controlled by the presence of the Ukrainian military at certain points, and not in a way that it is completely controlled by us - Leshchenko said.

He noted that the Kursk region should be treated as a resource.

This is our resource for exchanging the territories of the Kursk region for the territories Ukraine needs - our lands that are currently occupied. Of course, this territory can grow in one direction or another. Now it has begun to grow in the direction of the city of Kursk, which is much more painful for Putin because it is a regional center - Leshchenko said.

Addendum

On January 5, it was reported that the armed forces of the Ukrainian armed forces launched an offensive in certain districts of the Kursk region in the Russian Federation.

Special operations forces showed combat work in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

On January 1, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, reported that Russian losses in the Kursk region amounted to more than 38 thousand troops and more than a thousand pieces of equipment. Another 700 occupants were captured in the Kursk region.