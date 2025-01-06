ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55334 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149089 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128349 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135901 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134577 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172083 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110835 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164805 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104495 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113968 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131591 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130460 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 42480 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100562 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102795 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149089 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172083 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192516 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181705 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130452 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131583 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143187 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134782 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151946 views
Territory controlled by the Defense Forces began to increase in the direction of Kursk - Leshchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29620 views

The advisor to the head of the OP reported an increase in the territory controlled by Ukraine in the direction of Kursk. According to him, this territory can be used as a resource for exchange for occupied Ukrainian lands.

The territory controlled by the Ukrainian military has begun to increase in the direction of the Russian city of Kursk. This was stated by Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

The most capable brigades, airborne assault and ground troops of Ukraine, equipped with advanced Western weapons, are located in the Kursk region, and they are implementing all the tasks that can be implemented in these circumstances as efficiently as possible. The territory controlled by, for example, Ukraine or Russia can change on the map quite quickly, because this territory is controlled by the presence of the Ukrainian military at certain points, and not in a way that it is completely controlled by us

- Leshchenko said.

He noted that the Kursk region should be treated as a resource.

This is our resource for exchanging the territories of the Kursk region for the territories Ukraine needs - our lands that are currently occupied. Of course, this territory can grow in one direction or another. Now it has begun to grow in the direction of the city of Kursk, which is much more painful for Putin because it is a regional center

- Leshchenko said.

Addendum

On January 5, it was reported that the armed forces of the Ukrainian armed forces launched an offensive in certain districts of the Kursk region in the Russian Federation.

Special operations forces showed combat work in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

On January 1, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, reported that Russian losses in the Kursk region amounted to more than 38 thousand troops and more than a thousand pieces of equipment. Another 700 occupants were captured in the Kursk region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

