The enemy continues to put pressure on Chasiv Yar, trying to bypass it through Bohdanivka and Ivanivske to take it in a vice grip - Voloshyn

The enemy continues to try to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, trying to bypass the town through the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske to take it in a vice grip. The enemy is conducting so-called meat assaults in this area, but the situation is under control of the Defense Forces. This was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The situation in the Chasivyarivsk sector is as follows: the enemy keeps trying, putting pressure in this area, fulfilling certain deadlines. Currently, the situation is such that the Defense Forces control the situation, there is no enemy army in the city. The enemy has not crossed any lines or borders of the city. To capture the city, the Russian army is trying to bypass it through the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. They are actively storming these villages to take Chasiv Yar in their grip. To a certain extent, they are not succeeding, and the assaults continue ," Voloshyn said.

He added that the enemy is completing its regrouping in the Chasivyarivka sector and deploying additional assault groups near Bilohorivka. Assault groups were also spotted in the area of Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. Russians are planning to conduct assault operations in the area of Ivanivske.

Currently, the Russian army is actively conducting artillery attacks on the outskirts of Chasovyi Yar. Aviation is also involved, and they are probably preparing the ground for the next wave of assaults. It is important for them to occupy Chasiv Yar before we receive foreign assistance - Voloshyn noted.

The high-altitude stronghold in Chasiv Yar is a matter of concern for Ukraine, as its loss opens the way to the last major cities in Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, it is only a matter of time before Chasiv Yar is captured by the Russians.