Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101098 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111408 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154039 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254002 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174907 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166019 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148434 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227852 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The enemy continues to put pressure on Chasiv Yar, trying to bypass it through Bohdanivka and Ivanivske to take it in a vice grip - Voloshyn

The enemy continues to put pressure on Chasiv Yar, trying to bypass it through Bohdanivka and Ivanivske to take it in a vice grip - Voloshyn

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18336 views

The enemy continues its attempts to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, trying to bypass the city through Bohdanivka and Ivanivske and take it in a vice grip, conducting so-called "meat assaults" in this area, but the situation remains under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The enemy continues to try to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, trying to bypass the town through the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske to take it in a vice grip. The enemy is conducting so-called meat assaults in this area, but the situation is under control of the Defense Forces. This was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

The situation in the Chasivyarivsk sector is as follows: the enemy keeps trying, putting pressure in this area, fulfilling certain deadlines. Currently, the situation is such that the Defense Forces control the situation, there is no enemy army in the city. The enemy has not crossed any lines or borders of the city. To capture the city, the Russian army is trying to bypass it through the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. They are actively storming these villages to take Chasiv Yar in their grip. To a certain extent, they are not succeeding, and the assaults continue

 ," Voloshyn said.

He added that the enemy is completing its regrouping in the Chasivyarivka sector and deploying additional assault groups near Bilohorivka. Assault groups were also spotted in the area of Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. Russians are planning to conduct assault operations in the area of Ivanivske.

Currently, the Russian army is actively conducting artillery attacks on the outskirts of Chasovyi Yar. Aviation is also involved, and they are probably preparing the ground for the next wave of assaults. It is important for them to occupy Chasiv Yar before we receive foreign assistance

- Voloshyn noted.

Recall

The high-altitude stronghold in Chasiv Yar is a matter of concern for Ukraine, as its loss opens the way to the last major cities in Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, it is only a matter of time before Chasiv Yar is captured by the Russians.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
ukraineUkraine

