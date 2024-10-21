Umerov and Austin discussed the Victory Plan and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov met with Pentagon Chief Austin. They discussed the situation on the frontline, the implementation of the Victory Plan, and attracting American investment in Ukraine's defense industry.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. They talked about the operational situation on the battlefield, steps to implement the Victory Plan and attracting American investment to build the Ukrainian defense industry, UNN reports.
"The visit of my friend, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, to Kyiv is an important signal of the strength of our partnership.
I am sincerely grateful for the support of Mr. Austin personally, the people and the government of the United States. The $400 million aid package announced today will provide our Defense Forces with the necessary artillery ammunition, military equipment and weapons," Umerov said.
According to him, during the meeting, they discussed in detail with their American counterpart the steps to implement President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.
"Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi outlined the operational situation on the battlefield to Mr. Austin.
Army Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk, Air Force Commander Anatoliy Kryvonozhko and Navy Commander Andriy Tarasov informed about the current state of affairs and plans for the development of these branches.
Also present were Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Anatoliy Bargylevych, and Head of the State Specialized Transport Service Oleksandr Yakovets," Umerov added.
According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, a separate topic of the talks is attracting American investment to build our defense industry.
"We considered possible mutually beneficial scenarios - joint ventures with the United States and direct American investment in the Ukrainian defense industry. Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin presented our production capabilities in detail.
I appreciate that the U.S. supports the idea of financing our industry and calls on other countries to invest in the production of Ukrainian weapons," Umerov summarized.
