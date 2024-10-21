Umerov and Austin discussed the Victory Plan and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 3098 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37511 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141486 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190478 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119009 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353101 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177821 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147628 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196835 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125901 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Umerov and Austin discussed the Victory Plan and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30492 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov met with Pentagon Chief Austin. They discussed the situation on the frontline, the implementation of the Victory Plan, and attracting American investment in Ukraine's defense industry.

Umerov and Austin discussed the Victory Plan and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. They talked about the operational situation on the battlefield, steps to implement the Victory Plan and attracting American investment to build the Ukrainian defense industry, UNN reports.

"The visit of my friend, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, to Kyiv is an important signal of the strength of our partnership.

I am sincerely grateful for the support of Mr. Austin personally, the people and the government of the United States. The $400 million aid package announced today will provide our Defense Forces with the necessary artillery ammunition, military equipment and weapons," Umerov said.

Austin: The future of Europe, NATO and US security depend on Ukraine's fight for freedom21.10.24, 19:36 • 28698 views

According to him, during the meeting, they discussed in detail with their American counterpart the steps to implement President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.

"Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi outlined the operational situation on the battlefield to Mr. Austin.

Army Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk, Air Force Commander Anatoliy Kryvonozhko and Navy Commander Andriy Tarasov informed about the current state of affairs and plans for the development of these branches.

Also present were Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Anatoliy Bargylevych, and Head of the State Specialized Transport Service Oleksandr Yakovets," Umerov added.

Austin: The future of Europe, NATO and US security depend on Ukraine's fight for freedom21.10.24, 19:36 • 28698 views

According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, a separate topic of the talks is attracting American investment to build our defense industry.

"We considered possible mutually beneficial scenarios - joint ventures with the United States and direct American investment in the Ukrainian defense industry. Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin presented our production capabilities in detail.

I appreciate that the U.S. supports the idea of financing our industry and calls on other countries to invest in the production of Ukrainian weapons," Umerov summarized.

The US announced a new $400 million defense aid package for Ukraine: what it will include21.10.24, 17:22 • 18639 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Pentagon
NATO
Oleksandr Pavliuk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lloyd Austin
Kirill Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
