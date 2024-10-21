The US announced a new $400 million defense aid package for Ukraine: what it will include
Kyiv • UNN
The US has allocated a new $400 million defense aid package to Ukraine. Zelenskyy and Austin also discussed lifting restrictions on the use of long-range weapons and increasing arms production.
The United States of America has allocated a new defense assistance package to Ukraine worth $400 million. This was announced by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, UNN reports citing the OP.
Details
Reportedly, the announced aid package will include ammunition, military equipment and weapons. Austin assured that support under the security agreement between the United States and Ukraine will continue.
Zelensky thanked for this military aid package and all the support from the United States since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.
He also noted that during a recent telephone conversation with Joseph Biden, he discussed the Victory Plan, preparations for the winter period, the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense and opportunities for strengthening it.
Biden to host virtual Ramstein meeting in November - White House16.10.24, 20:51 • 20385 views
Among the main issues discussed during the meeting were the authorization to use long-range weapons against Russian military targets and the increase in the production of attack drones and cruise missiles, as well as artillery shells and air defense systems.
The meeting also reportedly discussed plans to convene a new meeting in the Ramstein format at the level of heads of state in the near future.
Special attention was paid to the importance of continuing clear coordination with international partners to provide security assistance to Ukraine.
Previously
Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin reported that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin brought to Kyiv to announce a significant $400 million defense aid package for Ukraine.