Biden to host virtual Ramstein meeting in November - White House
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual meeting of the leaders of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in November 2024. The goal is to coordinate additional assistance to Ukraine and plan security support.
In November 2024, U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting at the level of the leaders of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense. This is stated in a statement by the White House following a telephone conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, UNN reports.
"Leaders committed to working with international partners to intensify security assistance planning to ensure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs to win. As part of this effort, in November 2024, President Biden will host a virtual meeting at the level of the leaders of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, where leaders will coordinate with international partners to provide additional assistance to Ukraine," the statement said.
Recall
The Pentagon announced the postponement of the meeting of the Ramstein contact group on Ukraine's defense. A new date is not yet known, but the coalition continues to work on providing Ukraine with defense capabilities.