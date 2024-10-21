Austin: The future of Europe, NATO and US security depend on Ukraine's fight for freedom
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Ukraine's fight for freedom will determine the trajectory of global security. He also announced a new $400 million defense assistance package for Ukraine.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the future of Europe, NATO and America's security depend on Ukraine's struggle for freedom, which will create a trajectory of global security.
This struggle imposes certain obligations on all of us. As President Biden said at the UN in September, our test is to ensure that the forces that unite us are stronger than those that divide us. The outcome of Ukraine's struggle for its freedom will shape the trajectory of global security. The future of Europe is now at stake. NATO's forces are now at stake. And America's security is also at stake
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv early Monday morning.
Austin, during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv , announced a new $400 million defense aid package for Ukraine.