Air defense is operating in Kyiv region due to enemy UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
Movement of enemy drones is spotted in Kyiv region. The regional military administration reports on the work of air defense forces and calls on residents to follow safety rules.
Air defense is operating in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Kyiv region.
Movement of enemy UAVs spotted! Air defense forces are working in the region
Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders.
Do not disregard safety rules. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that a group of enemy shaheds continues to move in the south of Chernihiv region towards Kyiv region.