Ukrainian troops killed almost 10 thousand invaders in a week
Kyiv • UNN
The Land Forces Commander reported significant enemy losses for September 22-29. Among the destroyed equipment are 101 tanks, 254 armored personnel carriers, 462 artillery systems, 558 UAVs and other weapons.
During the week of September 22-29, enemy losses amounted to about 9,390 personnel. Also, more than two thousand units of enemy equipment were eliminated or damaged. This was reported by the commander of the Land Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk on Sunday in Telegram, UNN reports.
According to Pavlyuk, the liquidated weapons include:
- 101 tanks;
- 254 armored combat vehicles;
- 462 artillery systems;
- 9 MLRS;
- 13 air defense installations;
- 472 units of motor vehicles;
- 153 units of special equipment.
In addition, according to him, our defenders destroyed at least 15 enemy missiles and 558 Russian UAVs.
