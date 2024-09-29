Ukrainian troops killed almost 10 thousand invaders in a week

During the week of September 22-29, enemy losses amounted to about 9,390 personnel. Also, more than two thousand units of enemy equipment were eliminated or damaged. This was reported by the commander of the Land Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk on Sunday in Telegram, UNN reports.

According to Pavlyuk, the liquidated weapons include:

101 tanks;

254 armored combat vehicles;

462 artillery systems;

9 MLRS;

13 air defense installations;

472 units of motor vehicles;

153 units of special equipment.

In addition, according to him, our defenders destroyed at least 15 enemy missiles and 558 Russian UAVs.

Plus 1170 occupants, air defense systems and 62 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses