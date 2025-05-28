Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

Americans are massively eager to move to Great Britain. This is evidenced by data from the Home Office of the United Kingdom, reports UNN with reference to The Hill.

It is noted that from March 2024 to March 2025, more than 6,600 U.S. citizens submitted documents for obtaining British citizenship of the United Kingdom. This is 30 percent more than in the previous 12 months.

In the first three months of 2025, 1,931 Americans applied for citizenship - the highest quarterly figure in more than two decades of statistics in Great Britain. The fourth quarter of 2024 was the second largest with 1,723 applicants - the article says.

The publication points out that significant surges in applications for British citizenship were recorded during the US presidential election in November 2024 and after Donald Trump's return to the White House in January 2025.

"The number of applications from U.S. citizens for British citizenship has also increased since Trump was first elected (President of the United States - ed.) in 2016," the publication adds.

On the eve of King Charles III of Great Britain arrived in Canada. The monarch's visit takes place against the backdrop of repeated calls by Donald Trump to make Canada the 51st state of the United States.

Trump announced a plan to conclude a significant trade agreement between Britain and the United States to reduce tariffs