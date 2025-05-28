$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

From March 2024 to March 2025, more than 6,600 U.S. citizens applied for British citizenship, which is 30% more than the previous year. The trend may be related to the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States.

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

Americans are massively eager to move to Great Britain. This is evidenced by data from the Home Office of the United Kingdom, reports UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

It is noted that from March 2024 to March 2025, more than 6,600 U.S. citizens submitted documents for obtaining British citizenship of the United Kingdom. This is 30 percent more than in the previous 12 months.

In the first three months of 2025, 1,931 Americans applied for citizenship - the highest quarterly figure in more than two decades of statistics in Great Britain. The fourth quarter of 2024 was the second largest with 1,723 applicants

- the article says.

The publication points out that significant surges in applications for British citizenship were recorded during the US presidential election in November 2024 and after Donald Trump's return to the White House in January 2025.

"The number of applications from U.S. citizens for British citizenship has also increased since Trump was first elected (President of the United States - ed.) in 2016," the publication adds.

Let us remind you

On the eve of King Charles III of Great Britain arrived in Canada. The monarch's visit takes place against the backdrop of repeated calls by Donald Trump to make Canada the 51st state of the United States.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States
