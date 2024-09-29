Plus 1170 occupants, air defense systems and 62 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders eliminated a number of Russian occupation army vehicles and 1170 soldiers at the frontline. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/29/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 651,810 (+1170) people,

tanks - 8869 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 17,476 (+38) units,

artillery systems - 18,795 (+62) units,

MLRS - 1204 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 962 (+1) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16,186 (+93) units,

cruise missiles - 2610 (+0),

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 25,495 (+84) units,

special equipment - 3297 (+6) units.

