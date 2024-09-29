Plus 1170 occupants, air defense systems and 62 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1170 Russian troops and a number of vehicles over the past day. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached about 651,810 people.
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/29/24 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 651,810 (+1170) people,
- tanks - 8869 (+9) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 17,476 (+38) units,
- artillery systems - 18,795 (+62) units,
- MLRS - 1204 (+1) units,
- air defense systems - 962 (+1) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16,186 (+93) units,
- cruise missiles - 2610 (+0),
- ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 25,495 (+84) units,
- special equipment - 3297 (+6) units.
