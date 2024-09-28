Lithuania hands over new military aid to Ukraine

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with new military assistance, including logistics, ammunition, and computers. This was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, according to UNN.

Lithuania continues to provide military support to Ukraine. This week, ammunition, laptops and other support for the Ukrainian military will arrive in Ukraine - the statement said.

The country's Defense Ministry noted that Lithuania, in response to Ukraine's requests, has already supplied 155 mm ammunition, M577 armored vehicles, M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, equipment and warm clothing sets necessary for the winter season, a Carl Gustav anti-tank grenade launcher, ammunition, RIZ-1 remote detonation systems, generators, forklifts, trailers, cots and other equipment this year.

Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military support worth more than 683 million euros.

