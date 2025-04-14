In Zhytomyr, a man fell off a cliff and fell from a height of 30 meters

In Zhytomyr, rescuers removed a man from a rock after falling from a height of 30 meters. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

On the evening of April 12, an emergency occurred in Zhytomyr - a man fell off a rock on the riverbank and needed immediate help. At about 19:15, the Rescue Service received a report about the incident.

Specialists from the emergency rescue unit of special purpose arrived at the scene. It turned out that the victim fell from a height of approximately 30 meters and ended up in a hard-to-reach area between the cliff and the water.

Rescuers used a boat to cross the river, reached the victim and transported him to the opposite bank. There he was already awaited by an ambulance crew, who provided first aid and took the man to the hospital.

There is currently no official information about the condition of the victim.