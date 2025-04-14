$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16513 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14550 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19786 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29182 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62021 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58330 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33723 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59541 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106670 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166140 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

In Zhytomyr, a man fell off a cliff and fell from a height of 30 meters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36223 views

In Zhytomyr, rescuers removed a man from a cliff after falling from a height of 30 meters. He was transported to the opposite bank and handed over to doctors.

In Zhytomyr, a man fell off a cliff and fell from a height of 30 meters

In Zhytomyr, rescuers removed a man from a rock after falling from a height of 30 meters. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

On the evening of April 12, an emergency occurred in Zhytomyr - a man fell off a rock on the riverbank and needed immediate help. At about 19:15, the Rescue Service received a report about the incident.

Specialists from the emergency rescue unit of special purpose arrived at the scene. It turned out that the victim fell from a height of approximately 30 meters and ended up in a hard-to-reach area between the cliff and the water.

Rescuers used a boat to cross the river, reached the victim and transported him to the opposite bank. There he was already awaited by an ambulance crew, who provided first aid and took the man to the hospital.

There is currently no official information about the condition of the victim.

17.05.23, 14:29 • 794674 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

