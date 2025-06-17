The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainians leave Israel and Iran due to the deteriorating security situation in the region

Due to a significant deterioration of the security situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that Ukrainian citizens leave the territory of Israel and Iran as soon as possible until the situation in the region stabilizes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We urge all Ukrainian citizens who are in these countries to remain vigilant, carefully monitor the reports of the competent authorities of the countries of stay, not to ignore air raid sirens and go to shelters, observe safety measures, and always have documents proving their identity with them. - the recommendation says.

Details

It is also reported that the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel and the Embassy of Ukraine in Iran are forming evacuation lists and developing options for the evacuation of citizens.

Information on possible evacuation routes is available on the information resources of the embassies Israel and Iran.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation, or your life or health is in danger, immediately contact the nearest Ukrainian foreign diplomatic institution, or the 24-hour hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38-044-238-15-88‬, e-mail address [email protected] - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the strike on a communications center in Iran

Let us remind you

Israel attacked Iranian state television.

The Israel Defense Forces reported the launch of rockets from Iran - defense systems were put into action to intercept, the population was ordered to remain in shelters.

Donald Trump cut short his participation in the G7 summit in Canada and returned to Washington. The decision is related to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and the need for urgent consultations.

The Israeli military has announced the elimination of the head of Iran's emergency military headquarters, Ali Shadmani