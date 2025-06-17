$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainians leave Israel and Iran due to the deteriorating security situation in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1526 views

Due to the aggravation of the security situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on citizens to leave Israel and Iran. Embassies are forming evacuation lists and developing evacuation routes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainians leave Israel and Iran due to the deteriorating security situation in the region

Due to a significant deterioration of the security situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that Ukrainian citizens leave the territory of Israel and Iran as soon as possible until the situation in the region stabilizes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We urge all Ukrainian citizens who are in these countries to remain vigilant, carefully monitor the reports of the competent authorities of the countries of stay, not to ignore air raid sirens and go to shelters, observe safety measures, and always have documents proving their identity with them.

- the recommendation says.

Details

It is also reported that the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel and the Embassy of Ukraine in Iran are forming evacuation lists and developing options for the evacuation of citizens.

Information on possible evacuation routes is available on the information resources of the embassies Israel and Iran.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation, or your life or health is in danger, immediately contact the nearest Ukrainian foreign diplomatic institution, or the 24-hour hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38-044-238-15-88‬, e-mail address [email protected]

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the strike on a communications center in Iran 16.06.25, 21:07 • 3952 views

Let us remind you

Israel attacked Iranian state television.

The Israel Defense Forces reported the launch of rockets from Iran - defense systems were put into action to intercept, the population was ordered to remain in shelters.

Donald Trump cut short his participation in the G7 summit in Canada and returned to Washington. The decision is related to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and the need for urgent consultations.

The Israeli military has announced the elimination of the head of Iran's emergency military headquarters, Ali Shadmani17.06.25, 09:40 • 3428 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Israel
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Canada
Iran
Tesla
