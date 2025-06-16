$41.450.04
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the strike on a communications center in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1468 views

The Israel Defense Forces struck a communications center in Iran that was used for military purposes. The IDF stated that the building was used under the guise of civilian activities.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the strike on a communications center in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) today, June 16, struck a communications center allegedly used for military purposes by the Iranian Armed Forces. This was reported by the IDF press service, writes UNN.

Today, the Israeli Air Force carried out a precision strike based on intelligence provided by the Intelligence Directorate on a communications center used for military purposes by the Iranian Armed Forces.

- the message reads.

The Defense Forces stated that the building was used by the Iranian military under the guise of civilian activity, covering the military use of the center's infrastructure and assets.

The strike damaged the military potential of the Iranian Armed Forces

- the Israeli army emphasized.

The Defense Forces noted that the military provided effective early warning to the civilian population, including through telephone calls, and struck in a precise manner to reduce harm to the civilian population as much as possible.

Let us remind you

Iranian state television reported the attack by Israel following threats from the Israeli Minister of Defense. The television resumed broadcasting after the interruption, accusing Israel of trying to "silence the voice of truth."

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

