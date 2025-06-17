The Israeli military has announced the elimination of the head of Iran's emergency military headquarters, Ali Shadmani

Israeli Air Force fighters attacked the center of Tehran and, according to "accurate intelligence data," struck, eliminating Ali Shadmani, the highest military commander and the closest person to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

UNN reports with reference to Israel Defense Forces and IDF.

Details

The highest military officer of Iran, Ali Shadmani, died as a result of an air strike by Israeli fighters on Tehran.

According to accurate intelligence data obtained by the IDF Intelligence Directorate, and thanks to an unexpected opportunity at night (Tuesday), the IDF struck a staffed command center in the center of Tehran and eliminated Ali Shadmani, the chief of staff of wartime, the highest military commander and the closest person to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei. - reports Israel Defense Forces.

Reference

The IDF claims that as a result of the attack, the chief of staff of wartime and the commander of the Emergency Command of the Iranian Armed Forces were eliminated.

Ali Shadmani commanded both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army. - clarifies Israel Defense Forces.

At the beginning of the operation, he was appointed commander of the armed forces of Iran after his predecessor, Alaa Ali Rashid, was eliminated in the first strike of Operation "Rising Lion".

The "Hatam al-Anbiya" Emergency Command Center, which he headed, was responsible for managing combat operations and approving Iran's firepower plans.

While in various positions, he directly influenced Iran's operational plans against the State of Israel.

Prior to the removal of his predecessor, Shadmani served as Deputy Commander of the Hatam al-Anbiya Emergency Management Center and Head of Operations at the General Staff Forum of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Let us remind you

Israel attacked Iranian state television.

The Israel Defense Forces reported the launch of rockets from Iran, - defense systems were activated for interception, the population was ordered to remain in shelters.

Donald Trump cut short his participation in the G7 summit in Canada and returned to Washington. The decision is related to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and the need for urgent consultations.