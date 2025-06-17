The Israeli military has announced the elimination of the head of Iran's emergency military headquarters, Ali Shadmani

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
06:29 AM • 10728 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 24738 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 85071 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 76472 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 110423 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 100256 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 99839 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 174547 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 81914 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 79396 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.4m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Russia raised two Tu-95MS into the sky from "Olenya" - Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineJune 16, 09:59 PM • 36308 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: at least 14 dead, over 40 injuredJune 16, 10:15 PM • 43285 views
Power outages in Kyiv in some areas amid drone attackJune 16, 10:46 PM • 41495 views
The capital of Ukraine under a combined enemy strike - KMVAJune 16, 11:28 PM • 40394 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky06:45 AM • 16619 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 169486 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 191569 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 220087 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 291771 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 347100 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Canada
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 41498 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 58506 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 122566 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 104657 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78464 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29
James Webb Space Telescope

The Israeli military has announced the elimination of the head of Iran's emergency military headquarters, Ali Shadmani

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2092 views

The Israeli Air Force struck a target in the center of Tehran, eliminating Ali Shadmani. He was the highest-ranking military commander, close to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.

The Israeli military has announced the elimination of the head of Iran's emergency military headquarters, Ali Shadmani

Israeli Air Force fighters attacked the center of Tehran and, according to "accurate intelligence data," struck, eliminating Ali Shadmani, the highest military commander and the closest person to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

UNN reports with reference to Israel Defense Forces and IDF.

Details

The highest military officer of Iran, Ali Shadmani, died as a result of an air strike by Israeli fighters on Tehran.

According to accurate intelligence data obtained by the IDF Intelligence Directorate, and thanks to an unexpected opportunity at night (Tuesday), the IDF struck a staffed command center in the center of Tehran and eliminated Ali Shadmani, the chief of staff of wartime, the highest military commander and the closest person to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei.

- reports Israel Defense Forces.

Reference

The IDF claims that as a result of the attack, the chief of staff of wartime and the commander of the Emergency Command of the Iranian Armed Forces were eliminated.

Ali Shadmani commanded both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army.

- clarifies Israel Defense Forces.

At the beginning of the operation, he was appointed commander of the armed forces of Iran after his predecessor, Alaa Ali Rashid, was eliminated in the first strike of Operation "Rising Lion".

The "Hatam al-Anbiya" Emergency Command Center, which he headed, was responsible for managing combat operations and approving Iran's firepower plans.

While in various positions, he directly influenced Iran's operational plans against the State of Israel.

Prior to the removal of his predecessor, Shadmani served as Deputy Commander of the Hatam al-Anbiya Emergency Management Center and Head of Operations at the General Staff Forum of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Let us remind you

Israel attacked Iranian state television.

The Israel Defense Forces reported the launch of rockets from Iran, - defense systems were activated for interception, the population was ordered to remain in shelters.

Donald Trump cut short his participation in the G7 summit in Canada and returned to Washington. The decision is related to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and the need for urgent consultations.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9