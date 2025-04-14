Ukrainian gunsmiths have created a new AGL-53 grenade launcher: what are its advantages

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the admission to operation in the Armed Forces of a new automatic grenade launcher AGL-53 caliber 40 mm. This is reported by UNN with reference to report of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia".

It is noted that this weapon can be installed on combat vehicles and light transport, and can be used in infantry with a tripod. In particular, among the advantages of this grenade launcher:

surpasses the Soviet AGS-17 in accuracy, range and ergonomics

uses 40×53 mm ammunition – NATO standard

Domestic enterprises have already mastered the production of various grenade launchers for 40-mm ammunition - the message says.

The OSUV "Khortytsia" also stressed that the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine continues to increase the production of weapons. In particular, we are talking about mortars of 60 mm, 82 mm and 120 mm caliber, assault rifles of 5.56 mm caliber, as well as sniper, anti-material rifles, pistols and submachine guns.

Last year, the Ukrainian defense industry produced weapons worth 10 billion dollars, covering 30-40% of the front's needs. The main problem is insufficient funding for the purchase of components, said Oleksandr Kamyshin, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on strategic issues.

