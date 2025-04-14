The likely future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, is in favor of transferring Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

At the same time, according to the politician, this can only happen if the relevant supplies are agreed with the allies.

I have always said that I would do it, but only in agreement with European partners - said Merz.

He stressed that individual countries, including European ones, are already supplying cruise missiles to Kyiv

The British are doing it, the French are doing it, the Americans are doing it anyway. Supplies must be agreed upon and, if this is done, Germany must participate in them - noted Merz.

In his opinion, the Ukrainian army "needs to get out of defense, because it only reacts." He called the destruction of the most important land connections between Russia and the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which are important for the logistics of the Russian army, as a possible area for the use of missiles.

The Tаurus missile is an air-to-surface class air-launched cruise missile designed for high-precision strikes and destruction of highly protected targets, including buried ones. The warhead of the missile is capable of penetrating heavy rock and even concrete.

Let us remind you

According to recent statistical studies, 64% of Germans are against Germany's transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. At the same time, only 30% of the country's citizens support the supply of long-range weapons to Kyiv.

