Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 17052 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15019 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20198 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29567 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62676 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58792 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33868 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59566 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106727 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166427 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Merz says he has always advocated for the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but on one condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4190 views

Friedrich Merz, the likely German Chancellor, advocates for the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, subject to agreement with allies. He stressed the importance of Ukraine's exit from defense.

Merz says he has always advocated for the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but on one condition

The likely future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, is in favor of transferring Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

At the same time, according to the politician, this can only happen if the relevant supplies are agreed with the allies.

I have always said that I would do it, but only in agreement with European partners

- said Merz.

He stressed that individual countries, including European ones, are already supplying cruise missiles to Kyiv

The British are doing it, the French are doing it, the Americans are doing it anyway. Supplies must be agreed upon and, if this is done, Germany must participate in them

- noted Merz.

"Soldiers are asking not for money, but for weapons": Trump's spiritual advisor visited Bucha 01.04.25, 01:41 • 113644 views

In his opinion, the Ukrainian army "needs to get out of defense, because it only reacts." He called the destruction of the most important land connections between Russia and the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which are important for the logistics of the Russian army, as a possible area for the use of missiles.

Reference

The Tаurus missile is an air-to-surface class air-launched cruise missile designed for high-precision strikes and destruction of highly protected targets, including buried ones. The warhead of the missile is capable of penetrating heavy rock and even concrete.

Let us remind you

According to recent statistical studies, 64% of Germans are against Germany's transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. At the same time, only 30% of the country's citizens support the supply of long-range weapons to Kyiv.

Great Britain and Norway will allocate $580 million to Ukraine for drones and weapons11.04.25, 03:24 • 33964 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Friedrich Merz
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
