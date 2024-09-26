Biden confirmed the allocation of a $2.4 billion military aid package to Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 66024 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103402 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166872 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137775 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143090 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139030 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182145 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112070 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172702 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104746 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100134 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109780 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111873 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47357 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54295 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166874 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182147 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172703 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200071 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189003 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141805 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141863 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146572 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137988 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154874 views
Actual
Biden confirmed the allocation of a $2.4 billion military aid package to Ukraine

Biden confirmed the allocation of a $2.4 billion military aid package to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29514 views

US President Joe Biden announced a new $2.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine. He expressed confidence in Ukraine's victory and pledged long-term support from the United States and its allies.

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Joe Biden announced a $2.4 billion military aid package. He expressed hope that Ukraine will be able to succeed in the long run and that Russia will not win the war, UNN reports.

"You shared a preview of your plan to win this war, and that's what we're going to talk about today. Now, Ukraine, how are you going to win this conflict? And I see two key parts. First, right now, we have to strengthen our transposition in combat. And so today I am proud to announce a new $2.4 billion in military assistance. I've also directed the Pentagon to allocate all the remaining security systems, the money that was allocated to Ukraine... and that will strengthen Ukraine's position," Biden said.

He hopes that Ukraine can succeed in the long run.

"We have to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient capabilities, I mean, sufficient capabilities to defend itself against future Russian aggression. So I am proud of the steps we have taken in our partnership on these fronts. Earlier this summer, we launched the Ukraine Agreement with more than 20 countries that have committed to Ukraine's long-term security. And with more than 30 countries and the EU, we issued a joint declaration to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction... So, with both of these actions, we are making it clear that we support Ukraine now and in the future. We have a lot to discuss. So, let me end with that. These two elements are critical to how this war ends. Let me be clear. russia will not win the war. russia will not win. Ukraine will win and will stand with you every step of the way," Biden added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Joe Biden. Zelenskiy is to present his victory plan to the American leader and meet with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
white-houseWhite House
european-unionEuropean Union
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising