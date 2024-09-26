Biden confirmed the allocation of a $2.4 billion military aid package to Ukraine

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Joe Biden announced a $2.4 billion military aid package. He expressed hope that Ukraine will be able to succeed in the long run and that Russia will not win the war, UNN reports.

"You shared a preview of your plan to win this war, and that's what we're going to talk about today. Now, Ukraine, how are you going to win this conflict? And I see two key parts. First, right now, we have to strengthen our transposition in combat. And so today I am proud to announce a new $2.4 billion in military assistance. I've also directed the Pentagon to allocate all the remaining security systems, the money that was allocated to Ukraine... and that will strengthen Ukraine's position," Biden said.

He hopes that Ukraine can succeed in the long run.

"We have to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient capabilities, I mean, sufficient capabilities to defend itself against future Russian aggression. So I am proud of the steps we have taken in our partnership on these fronts. Earlier this summer, we launched the Ukraine Agreement with more than 20 countries that have committed to Ukraine's long-term security. And with more than 30 countries and the EU, we issued a joint declaration to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction... So, with both of these actions, we are making it clear that we support Ukraine now and in the future. We have a lot to discuss. So, let me end with that. These two elements are critical to how this war ends. Let me be clear. russia will not win the war. russia will not win. Ukraine will win and will stand with you every step of the way," Biden added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Joe Biden. Zelenskiy is to present his victory plan to the American leader and meet with Vice President Kamala Harris.