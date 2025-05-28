Kyiv insists on extending temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until a lasting peace is achieved
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksiy Chernyshov stated that Ukraine defends the rights of its citizens who were forced to leave due to the aggression of the Russian Federation. He noted that together with partners they will work on extending the temporary protection status for Ukrainians in the EU.
Temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens in the countries of the European Union should be maintained until a long-term and sustainable peace is achieved. This was stated on Facebook by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, UNN reports.
Details
He recalled media reports regarding the future status of temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU and rumors about its curtailment.
The Ministry of National Unity continues to monitor the situation closely. Our position is clear and principled: Ukraine defends the rights of every citizen who was forced to leave home due to Russian aggression,
According to him, a series of consultations with his participation regarding the term of temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU will take place in Brussels next week.
"Together with partners, we will work on its extension. ... At the same time, we must realize that the extension of this status cannot last forever," added the Minister for National Unity.
Let us remind you
As of the end of March 2025, more than 4.26 million Ukrainians received temporary protection in the EU. Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic received the most refugees.
Ukrainian Refugees in the US Face Prospect of Deportation Due to Trump's Immigration Policy 24.04.25, 15:45 • 10510 views