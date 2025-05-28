$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The court sentenced a Russian soldier who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

The Russian serviceman was found guilty of violating the laws of war. He stole cars from residents of Katyuzhanka, threatening them with weapons.

The court sentenced a Russian soldier who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

A Russian serviceman who seized cars of civilians in Kyiv region and transported them to Belarus has been sentenced. This is reported by UNN with reference to message of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office (KOP).

Details

It is noted that the serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war under the public accusation of prosecutors of the KOP. He was sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment.

According to the report, prosecutors proved in court that in March 2022, a serviceman of the "Terek" special rapid response unit of the Federal Service of the National Guard of the Russian Federation in the Chechen Republic, together with his colleagues, broke into the houses of civilians in the village of Katyuzhanka.

Threatening with weapons and murder, he took away the keys and vehicle registration certificates from the owners of vehicles. Thus, the occupier seized two cars. Later, the stolen cars were taken to the territory of the Republic of Belarus accompanied by military equipment

- the statement reads.

The Prosecutor's Office clarified that the verdict against the perpetrator was handed down in absentia. The term of imprisonment for the convict will be calculated from the date of actual detention.

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, more than 160,000 war crimes of the Russian Federation have been documented. Most often these are shelling, torture, looting, murder and sexual violence.

An FSB agent was detained in Donetsk region: she adjusted the fire of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction05.05.25, 13:53 • 8002 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Belarus
Ukraine
