The court sentenced a Russian soldier who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

A Russian serviceman who seized cars of civilians in Kyiv region and transported them to Belarus has been sentenced. This is reported by UNN with reference to message of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office (KOP).

Details

It is noted that the serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war under the public accusation of prosecutors of the KOP. He was sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment.

According to the report, prosecutors proved in court that in March 2022, a serviceman of the "Terek" special rapid response unit of the Federal Service of the National Guard of the Russian Federation in the Chechen Republic, together with his colleagues, broke into the houses of civilians in the village of Katyuzhanka.

Threatening with weapons and murder, he took away the keys and vehicle registration certificates from the owners of vehicles. Thus, the occupier seized two cars. Later, the stolen cars were taken to the territory of the Republic of Belarus accompanied by military equipment - the statement reads.

The Prosecutor's Office clarified that the verdict against the perpetrator was handed down in absentia. The term of imprisonment for the convict will be calculated from the date of actual detention.

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, more than 160,000 war crimes of the Russian Federation have been documented. Most often these are shelling, torture, looting, murder and sexual violence.

