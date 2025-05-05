An FSB agent was detained in Donetsk region: she adjusted the fire of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Law enforcement officers detained another FSB agent in the Donetsk region. She turned out to be a 43-year-old local employee of a coal mining enterprise who was adjusting enemy fire in the Pokrovsky direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

As the investigation established, the occupiers recruited the woman when they noticed her "online broadcasts" on TikTok. Later, for conspiratorial communication with the curator from the FSB, the agent switched to another "communication channel" in the messenger.

According to the instructions of the Russian special service, the defendant bypassed the front-line area in the Myrnohrad district, where she tried to identify the locations of Ukrainian troops.

The enemy was especially interested in the "rear" locations of the Armed Forces and the combat positions of artillery, which keeps the assault groups of the occupiers under fire control.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service exposed the agent, documented her crimes and detained her at a checkpoint. The attacker's mobile phone was confiscated, on which she filmed the location of the Defense Forces and contacted the FSB.

According to the investigation, the defendant is a resident of the front-line Myrnohrad, which is under constant shelling by the enemy.

During the evacuation of the civilian population from the front-line zone, the agent remained in the city to carry out enemy tasks, and took her two children to the interior of Ukraine.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The attacker is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

