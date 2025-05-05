An FSB agent was detained in Donetsk region: she adjusted the fire of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 32059 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 67237 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 78485 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 131732 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 166376 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193166 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 106683 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 100803 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101706 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67509 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2.9m/s
56%
746 mm
Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 40089 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 36668 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26143 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17592 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 13926 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 67237 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 78485 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193166 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 91610 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 114681 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 13983 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17642 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26192 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 23466 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 41189 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

An FSB agent was detained in Donetsk region: she adjusted the fire of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3902 views

The SBU detained an employee of a coal mining enterprise who was spying for the FSB. She adjusted the fire of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and transmitted data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

An FSB agent was detained in Donetsk region: she adjusted the fire of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Law enforcement officers detained another FSB agent in the Donetsk region. She turned out to be a 43-year-old local employee of a coal mining enterprise who was adjusting enemy fire in the Pokrovsky direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

As the investigation established, the occupiers recruited the woman when they noticed her "online broadcasts" on TikTok. Later, for conspiratorial communication with the curator from the FSB, the agent switched to another "communication channel" in the messenger.

According to the instructions of the Russian special service, the defendant bypassed the front-line area in the Myrnohrad district, where she tried to identify the locations of Ukrainian troops.

Planted explosives near the police station in Kharkiv: a 15-year-old girl will appear in court25.04.25, 17:38 • 4795 views

The enemy was especially interested in the "rear" locations of the Armed Forces and the combat positions of artillery, which keeps the assault groups of the occupiers under fire control.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service exposed the agent, documented her crimes and detained her at a checkpoint. The attacker's mobile phone was confiscated, on which she filmed the location of the Defense Forces and contacted the FSB.

According to the investigation, the defendant is a resident of the front-line Myrnohrad, which is under constant shelling by the enemy.

Among those detained is a functionary of Murayev's party. SBU exposed five more pro-Russian agitators21.04.25, 16:59 • 3886 views

During the evacuation of the civilian population from the front-line zone, the agent remained in the city to carry out enemy tasks, and took her two children to the interior of Ukraine.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The attacker is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Let us remind you

The counterintelligence of the Security Service and the National Police detained an agent of the Russian military intelligence in the Khmelnytskyi region. The attacker was collecting data to prepare missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on the Defense Forces in western Ukraine.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Myrnohrad
Ukraine
Brent
$60.46
Bitcoin
$94,153.50
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.93
Золото
$3,321.94
Ethereum
$1,805.07