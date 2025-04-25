$41.690.02
Planted explosives near the police station in Kharkiv: a 15-year-old girl will appear in court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

In Kharkiv, a 15-year-old girl will appear in court for a terrorist act. She planted explosives near the police station, receiving instructions and a reward from representatives of the Russian Federation.

Planted explosives near the police station in Kharkiv: a 15-year-old girl will appear in court

A 15-year-old girl who planted explosives near the central entrance to the police department in the Slobidskyi district will appear in court in Kharkiv. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has approved and sent to court an indictment against a 15-year-old citizen on the fact of a terrorist act committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement reads.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv on the evening of December 8, 2024: an improvised explosive device was planted near the central entrance to the police department in the Slobidskyi district. The blast wave damaged the facade of the building. Fortunately, no one was injured.

According to the investigation, a 15-year-old resident of Kharkiv, with the assistance of her underage acquaintance, began communicating with representatives of the Russian Federation via the Telegram messenger. At first, they gave her the task of collecting information about the location of police departments in Kharkiv. Following the instructions, the girl made a video of five objects, including the same department where the explosion later occurred. For the completed "work" she received a reward - 4000 hryvnias, part of which she gave to her acquaintance.

Setting up "video traps" for AFU train strikes: SBU detains female traitor in Chernihiv region21.04.25, 10:23 • 4887 views

The accused acted according to the instructions: she bought a phone, set up video surveillance, hid the device in a box and installed it near the police department for filming.

On the same day, the defendant came to one of the residential buildings, where a package with an explosive device was waiting for her in the basement. The girl took it and put it in a garbage bin near the entrance to the police administration building. Everything - according to clear instructions, supported by diagrams and messages from Telegram. A few hours later, an explosion occurred.

The examination confirmed that an improvised explosive device was detonated near the police department. Inside - an explosive charge, an electric detonator and metal balls with a diameter of 2 to 9 mm, which served as striking elements.

Law enforcement officers promptly detained the defendant. The accused is in custody. She will be tried in the Slobidskyi District Court of Kharkiv. Currently, the direct curators from the Russian Federation involved in the organization and coordination of this act of terror aimed at destabilizing the situation in the city and intimidating the civilian population are being identified.

It is also reported that law enforcement officers had previously detained an acquaintance of the defendant, who is involved in planting explosives near another police department in Kharkiv. The investigation is still ongoing against him.

Murder in the "Barabashovo" market in Kharkiv: 71-year-old man detained, he received a suspicion notice22.04.25, 15:59 • 7252 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
