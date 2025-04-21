Setting up "video traps" for AFU train strikes: SBU detains female traitor in Chernihiv region

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Pope Francis has died
07:57 AM • 3850 views

Pope Francis has died

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 9360 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 20080 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM • 30526 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 46620 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 31094 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 35321 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54094 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 74458 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 59062 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
3.1m/s
28%
748 mm
Popular news

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

April 20, 11:15 PM • 17603 views

Kremlin's 'Culture' project: 90 thousand books worth 50 million rubles flooded Luhansk region

April 21, 12:01 AM • 5606 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

April 21, 01:20 AM • 28057 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

April 21, 01:56 AM • 24604 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 59171 views
Publications

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

05:47 AM • 20080 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 40313 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 42336 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 74458 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 58814 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Pope Francis

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 2778 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 70413 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 39982 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 41170 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 41748 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

M142 HIMARS

Financial Times

TikTok

Setting up "video traps" for AFU train strikes: SBU detains female traitor in Chernihiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

The SBU detained a 29-year-old local resident in the Chernihiv region who was adjusting Russian strikes on ZSU echelons. She installed "video traps" with online streaming near railway tracks and searched for radar stations.

Setting up "video traps" for AFU train strikes: SBU detains female traitor in Chernihiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a traitor in Chernihiv Oblast who was correcting Russian air strikes on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. This was reported by the SBU press center, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the detainee was setting up "video traps" to correct Russian strikes on AFU echelons in Chernihiv Oblast. The enemy was interested in junction stations with transit trains and echelons – in the Russians' opinion, military equipment and AFU ammunition were being transported to the front there.

The traitor was supposed to install a disguised video camera with a power bank and online broadcast near a local railway crossing for Russian special services. The occupiers also instructed her to identify radar stations (RLS) combat duty points so that the shelling would "pass by" the Ukrainian air defense (PPO) system.

The detainee turned out to be a 29-year-old local resident – she was recruited by the Russians through a Telegram channel, offering "easy money". The woman was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law). She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. She is currently in custody without the right to bail.

A mobile phone and a laptop, which the suspect used for contacts with Russian special services, were found and seized from her.

Recall

The SBU detained a Russian citizen in Kyiv who worked as a sound engineer at a radio station and was preparing terrorist acts. He photographed military equipment and transmitted data to a Russian handler.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ukrainian Railways
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Kyiv
Brent
$66.86
Bitcoin
$87,431.70
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,397.15
Ethereum
$1,647.21