Setting up "video traps" for AFU train strikes: SBU detains female traitor in Chernihiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a traitor in Chernihiv Oblast who was correcting Russian air strikes on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. This was reported by the SBU press center, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the detainee was setting up "video traps" to correct Russian strikes on AFU echelons in Chernihiv Oblast. The enemy was interested in junction stations with transit trains and echelons – in the Russians' opinion, military equipment and AFU ammunition were being transported to the front there.

The traitor was supposed to install a disguised video camera with a power bank and online broadcast near a local railway crossing for Russian special services. The occupiers also instructed her to identify radar stations (RLS) combat duty points so that the shelling would "pass by" the Ukrainian air defense (PPO) system.

The detainee turned out to be a 29-year-old local resident – she was recruited by the Russians through a Telegram channel, offering "easy money". The woman was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law). She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. She is currently in custody without the right to bail.

A mobile phone and a laptop, which the suspect used for contacts with Russian special services, were found and seized from her.

Recall

The SBU detained a Russian citizen in Kyiv who worked as a sound engineer at a radio station and was preparing terrorist acts. He photographed military equipment and transmitted data to a Russian handler.