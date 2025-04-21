Among those detained is a functionary of Murayev's party. SBU exposed five more pro-Russian agitators

The Security Service of Ukraine detained five pro-Russian internet agitators operating in Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. This was reported by the SSU press center, according to UNN.

Details

"Among those detained is a 58-year-old former functionary of the banned 'Nashi' party of former MP Yevhen Murayev," the SSU reported.

The man, as indicated by the SSU, systematically disseminated fakes about the Defense Forces and the situation at the front, praising the actions of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Another detainee was an employee of one of the factories in Kyiv region, who was popularizing the occupiers while communicating with his colleagues, the special service noted.

A woman was also detained in Kyiv who supported the Russian occupiers on the banned social network "vkontakte". And in Prykarpattia, the SSU detained a resident of the settlement of Bohorodchany – she, as indicated, specifically glorified the occupiers on the banned social network "odnoklassniki".

The fifth detainee turned out to be a driver for a trading company: the man, as reported, engaged in provocative conversations with colleagues and justified the actions of the occupiers.

All detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine). The perpetrators face up to 8 years of imprisonment.

Setting up "video traps" for AFU train strikes: SBU detains female traitor in Chernihiv region