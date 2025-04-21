$41.400.01
Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Among those detained is a functionary of Murayev's party. SBU exposed five more pro-Russian agitators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

The SBU detained five pro-Russian agitators in Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, including a former functionary of Murayev's party. They spread fakes and justified the aggression of the Russian Federation; they face up to 8 years in prison.

Among those detained is a functionary of Murayev's party. SBU exposed five more pro-Russian agitators

The Security Service of Ukraine detained five pro-Russian internet agitators operating in Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. This was reported by the SSU press center, according to UNN.

Details

"Among those detained is a 58-year-old former functionary of the banned 'Nashi' party of former MP Yevhen Murayev," the SSU reported.

The man, as indicated by the SSU, systematically disseminated fakes about the Defense Forces and the situation at the front, praising the actions of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Another detainee was an employee of one of the factories in Kyiv region, who was popularizing the occupiers while communicating with his colleagues, the special service noted.

A woman was also detained in Kyiv who supported the Russian occupiers on the banned social network "vkontakte". And in Prykarpattia, the SSU detained a resident of the settlement of Bohorodchany – she, as indicated, specifically glorified the occupiers on the banned social network "odnoklassniki".

The fifth detainee turned out to be a driver for a trading company: the man, as reported, engaged in provocative conversations with colleagues and justified the actions of the occupiers.

All detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine). The perpetrators face up to 8 years of imprisonment.

Setting up "video traps" for AFU train strikes: SBU detains female traitor in Chernihiv region21.04.25, 10:23 • 3622 views

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv
