Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 74123 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 81909 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 91382 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 147834 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 224346 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 186436 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 185901 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164793 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 116540 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100326 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news

The occupiers do not stop attacking Kupyanshchyna: an investigation has been launched

May 27, 05:57 PM • 3522 views

An explosion occurred near a residential building in Kyiv: police are investigating the circumstances

May 27, 06:06 PM • 4700 views

The head of the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic got into an accident: what is known

May 27, 06:14 PM • 2946 views

The US is increasing its military presence in Northern Europe due to the threat from the Russian Federation.

May 27, 06:53 PM • 4304 views

A really bad thing: Medvedev, in response to Trump's words, threatened World War III

May 27, 07:10 PM • 2988 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 70159 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 77869 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 74123 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 187677 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 576570 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Keith Kellogg

Kim Jong Un

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Chernihiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 17648 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 25483 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 95739 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 97265 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 94393 views
Actual

The Guardian

Fox News

Truth Social

Bild

Tesla Model Y

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2392 views

Donald Trump stated that Canada's participation in the "Golden Dome" missile defense system would cost $61 billion. He offered Canada to become the 51st state of the United States to receive protection for free.

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

US President Donald Trump has announced to the Canadian authorities the price for participation in the "Golden Dome" missile defense system. He announced this on the Truth Social social network, UNN informs.

Details

According to the head of the White House, participation in the project will cost Ottawa $61 billion, but it could be free if Canada becomes the 51st state of the United States.

I told Canada, which is very eager to be part of our fabulous "Golden Dome" system, that it will cost $61 billion if they remain a separate, but unequal nation, but it will cost zero dollars if they become our cherished 51st state

- Trump wrote.

He added that Canada is "considering the proposal."

Let us remind you

Last week, US President Donald Trump officially announced the start of the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the country. According to the head of the White House, about 175 billion dollars will be allocated for the development of this system in total.

Trump emphasized that the "Golden Dome" will protect the United States almost 100% from all missiles, including hypersonic ones. He added that Canada also wants to be under the protection of the latest missile defense system, and Washington will negotiate this with Ottawa.

Canadians are outraged by the sale of "51st U.S. state" merchandise on Amazon13.04.25, 00:21 • 6612 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Ottawa
White House
Donald Trump
Iron dome
Canada
United States
Brent
$63.97
Bitcoin
$108,601.10
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$37.01
Золото
$3,329.00
Ethereum
$2,638.41