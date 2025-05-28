Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

US President Donald Trump has announced to the Canadian authorities the price for participation in the "Golden Dome" missile defense system. He announced this on the Truth Social social network, UNN informs.

Details

According to the head of the White House, participation in the project will cost Ottawa $61 billion, but it could be free if Canada becomes the 51st state of the United States.

I told Canada, which is very eager to be part of our fabulous "Golden Dome" system, that it will cost $61 billion if they remain a separate, but unequal nation, but it will cost zero dollars if they become our cherished 51st state - Trump wrote.

He added that Canada is "considering the proposal."

Let us remind you

Last week, US President Donald Trump officially announced the start of the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the country. According to the head of the White House, about 175 billion dollars will be allocated for the development of this system in total.

Trump emphasized that the "Golden Dome" will protect the United States almost 100% from all missiles, including hypersonic ones. He added that Canada also wants to be under the protection of the latest missile defense system, and Washington will negotiate this with Ottawa.

Canadians are outraged by the sale of "51st U.S. state" merchandise on Amazon