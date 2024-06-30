Su-25 and 229 UAVs: Ukrainian Armed Forces report on destroyed air targets in June

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 65299 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 73421 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94619 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174975 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220793 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136195 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364406 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180719 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149085 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197644 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 65355 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 60163 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 73476 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 75225 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94671 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4982 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8740 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13838 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35116 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36888 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Su-25 and 229 UAVs: Ukrainian Armed Forces report on destroyed air targets in June

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20907 views

In June 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed nearly 300 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles and a Su-25 aircraft.

Su-25 and 229 UAVs: Ukrainian Armed Forces report on destroyed air targets in June

In June, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed   300  enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles, including a Su-25 aircraft. This was reported by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, UNN reports

"During June 2024, the Air Defense of the Land Forces destroyed 300 enemy air reconnaissance and attack vehicles," Pavliuk wrote on Telegram. 

According to him, the Defense Forces destroyed:  

  • Su-25 airplane - 1 unit;
  • CR X-101/555 - 3 units;
  • UAV Orlan-10/30 - 42 units;
  • UAV Shahed-131/136 - 46 units;
  • UAV Lancet - 97 units

and others:

  • Zala UAV - 45 units;
  • Supercam UAV - 14 units;
  • UAV Privet 82 - 44 units;
  • UAV Eleron and n/a - 8 units. 

 As Pavlyuk pointed out, in the context of intense hostilities, the Army units continue to land a significant number of enemy tactical UAVs, including FPV drones, using various means of electronic warfare.

Ukraine has "mined" more than 30 Russian military aircraft in six months28.06.24, 12:29 • 31141 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Oleksandr Pavliuk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Orlan-10
Su-25
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40