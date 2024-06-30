Su-25 and 229 UAVs: Ukrainian Armed Forces report on destroyed air targets in June

In June, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 300 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles, including a Su-25 aircraft. This was reported by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, UNN reports.

"During June 2024, the Air Defense of the Land Forces destroyed 300 enemy air reconnaissance and attack vehicles," Pavliuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Defense Forces destroyed:

Su-25 airplane - 1 unit;

CR X-101/555 - 3 units;



UAV Orlan-10/30 - 42 units;



UAV Shahed-131/136 - 46 units;



UAV Lancet - 97 units



and others:

Zala UAV - 45 units;

Supercam UAV - 14 units;



UAV Privet 82 - 44 units;



UAV Eleron and n/a - 8 units.



As Pavlyuk pointed out, in the context of intense hostilities, the Army units continue to land a significant number of enemy tactical UAVs, including FPV drones, using various means of electronic warfare.

Ukraine has "mined" more than 30 Russian military aircraft in six months